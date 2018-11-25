U.S. & WORLD

Black Friday revenue at record high

EMBED </>More Videos

Black Friday revenue at record high. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on November 25, 2018.

Black Friday sales appear to be at a record high this year.

MasterCard projects that overall sales totaled $23 billion on Friday alone.

That's up about nine percent from 2017.

Those numbers include both in-store and online sales.

ShopperTrak, which monitors in-store traffic, says that sales in traditional brick and mortar stores were down slightly, but that may have been due to the bitter temperatures we endured across the northeast.

Online sales were up over 23-percent.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingu.s. & worldblack fridayholiday shopping
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Rain tamps down California fire but turns grim search soggy
French protesters angry over fuel taxes clash with police
Incoming Mexico gov't: No deal to host US asylum-seekers
Police: Man killed by officer at Alabama mall was not the shooter
More u.s. & world
SHOPPING
Small business Saturday shopping in Haddonfield
Why you could be paying more for online purchases this Cyber Monday
Pandora Bracelet Sweepstakes
Shoppers hit the stores to get the best deals
More Shopping
Top Stories
1 dead following apartment fire in Media
Multi-vehicle crash in Norristown sends 3 to the hospital
AccuWeather: Sun & Clouds
Fire destroys home in Lawrence Twp., Mercer County
Man suffers stomach wound after stabbing in West Oak Lane
Crews battle house blaze in Montgomery Township
Viewer video shows fire sparked by collapsed wires in Swarthmore
Incoming Mexico gov't: No deal to host US asylum-seekers
Show More
Man shot at New Jersey mall on Black Friday
Small business Saturday shopping in Haddonfield
Police: Man killed by officer at Alabama mall was not the shooter
French protesters angry over fuel taxes clash with police
Vineland girl wins pageants, plays football
More News