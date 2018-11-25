Black Friday revenue at record high

Black Friday sales appear to be at a record high this year.MasterCard projects that overall sales totaled $23 billion on Friday alone.That's up about nine percent from 2017.Those numbers include both in-store and online sales.ShopperTrak, which monitors in-store traffic, says that sales in traditional brick and mortar stores were down slightly, but that may have been due to the bitter temperatures we endured across the northeast.Online sales were up over 23-percent.------