Black Friday shoppers cash in on big deals at area malls

The Lomas family wearing their mantra on their shirts today: sleeping is for quitters.
"If you're shopping for clothes there are major deals," said Kristin Lomas.
Shoppers with the same gusto hit the Cherry Hill Mall and the Gloucester Premium Outlets, many began on Thanksgiving day or after their meal.
The sales were steep this year and some savvy pros decided to see what they wanted in person but searched for better deals online.
"I got this sweatshirt for my brother and saw it was cheaper online," said Daisy Knight Surrey of Narbeth.
From the big box stores to the high-end luxury retailers shoppers kept the mall busy throughout closing time Friday. For many today wasn't about steals and deals.
"It's really about spending time with each other," said Ravin Maxwell who meets family in Maryland every Thanksgiving and then makes the trek to King of Prussia.
The Lomas's go full force today so they don't have to the rest of the season.
"That's the idea and then we get to enjoy the next couple of weekends as a family," said Kristin.
And if crowd size is an indication of how well retailers could do this season today was a success. Still, shopping centers are pulling out all the stops to make sure the masses continue, at KOP that even means urging customers to use a parking app so they don't get discouraged and stayed home.
"There's still a place to find to park. We still have valet parking and a new concept called Express Parking if they download an app called MyPark. They can reserve a space in advance of getting here," said Kathy Smith.
Action News also stopped by the brand new Fashion District in Philadelphia. It wasn't too insanely crowded.
"Not too bad, not too crowded. Good prices. Right here at the Fashion District. We sound like a commercial!" laughed Dawn and Mya White.