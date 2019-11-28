Shopping

Black Friday to start early for some area retailers

The Thanksgiving holiday bleeds right into Black Friday for many local families.

Some retailers open for at least part of the day on Thursday.

The King of Prussia Mall opens at 5 p.m.

The Christiana and Cherry Hill Malls along with the Gloucester Premium Outlets, open at 6 p.m.

For those late-night shoppers, the Philadelphia Premium Outlets opens at 6 p.m. and stays open all the way until 10 p.m. Friday.

Target and Best Buy stores will open at 5 p.m. and will close at 1 a.m. Friday
