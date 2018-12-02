SHOPPING

British retailer selling top-only Christmas trees

Retailer Argos says the top-only tree will "keep your perfectly placed baubles, bows and bells out of reach of curious, crawling kids or your cats' playful paws." (argos.co.uk)

Steffie Drucker
A British company is taking a play out of Elaine Benes' book and is selling only the top half of a Christmas tree.

The top-only trees are artificial, but "stunning (sic) realistic-looking" and "perfect for any room," according to Argos, the retailer selling them.

The half-tree is perfect for households with curious, crawling children, Grinch-like kitties or lots of presents to pile high.

The shrub stands about 6 ft. tall and is "unique and more attractive," according to the retailer. It's available for about $25 in traditional, pre-lit green or you can buy one adorned in fake snow for close to $48.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingchristmaschristmas treecatsgiftsholidayholiday shoppingu.s. & world
SHOPPING
Ways to save on shopping this holiday season
Dick's considering removing all hunting gear from stores
Freebie Friday: Photos with Santa, Winterfest Celebration, Tree Lighting
See what people bought over Thanksgiving weekend in your state
More Shopping
Top Stories
Police: Three bodies found inside a house in Tioga-Nicetown
Jim Gardner speaks with President George H.W. Bush prior to 2006 Liberty Medal
Man allegedly causes explosion in West Philadelphia apartment
President George H.W. Bush speaks to Cheltenham High School class of 1989
Boil water advisory remains in effect in lower Bucks County
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush released
3 arrested after body found wrapped in blood-soaked carpet
Man killed in hit and run in Rhawnhurst
Show More
Man hospitalized following shooting in North Philadelphia
FULL COVERAGE: The death of George H.W. Bush
Suspect sought for leaving hate messages in Philadelphia
Vehicle hits barrier, flips on Route 70 in Evesham Township
Social media reacts to the death of former Pres. George H.W. Bush
More News