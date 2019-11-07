Shopping

RetaileMeNot Cash Back Day: Retailers offering up to 20 percent cash back Thursday

By Samantha Chatman
More retailers are getting a head-start on Black Friday with a new promotion.

"Cash Back Day" started at midnight Thursday and will last for 24-hours. Shoppers have a chance to earn cash back from big stores.

Website retailmenot.com launched Cash Back Day, with more than 200 retailers, including CVS and Overstock, paying you up to 20 percent cash back.

Macy's is among the retailers offering 20 percent cash back and spending $228 on a Michael Kors tote will get you $45 back.

Adidas is offering 20 percent too and spending $130 on sneakers will get you $26 back.

Home Depot is offering 14 percent cash back and paying $170 for a vacuum will get you about $24.

To qualify, create a free profile at retailmenot.com, activate the cash back offer wherever you want to shop and you'll be sent directly to that store's website. Each customer can expect cash back within 45 days via Paypal, Venmo, or store gift card.

Expect to see a lot more deals like this one, over the holiday season. The best thing you can do is follow your favorite retailers on social media and sign up with cash back websites like E-Bates and Rakuten.

But be careful, don't spend on stuff you don't need and especially don't go into debt this time of year.
