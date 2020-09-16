Shopping

Cheers! Aldi announces return of popular boozy Advent calendars

The holidays are near so get ready to cheer!

With so many people looking forward to the end of 2020, advent calendars could be more popular than ever this season.

This year, Aldi seems to have a little something in mind for everyone. The discount grocery chain announced it will start selling a collection of more than 20 different advent calendars in November.

Some of the calendar choices include a wine, beer, or hard seltzer countdown calendar. In the past, those have sold out quickly.

But if alcohol is not for you, there is also a selection of cheese, chocolate, or other food-themed advent calendars.

But you're not the only one who will be celebrating! There are even options for the children and pets in your life.

For a look at Aldi's advent calendar collection, visit the grocery store's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingholiday shoppingcalendarchristmasnationalu.s. & worldshoppinggrocery store
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murphy, lawmakers agree to tax rich, offer $500 rebates
U.S. attorney gives strong warning to homeless encampment protesters
Victim's family memebers speak out after a quadruple shooting at a Philadelphia park
Kamala Harris campaigns in Philly, will talk one-on-one with Jim Gardner
Eagles: Washington loss 'won't define us', reinforcements on the way
Quadruple shooting on basketball court leaves 2 dead
No falling back? Senators seek to skip time change amid pandemic
Show More
Fire rips though South Jersey condo complex
Villanova investigating reported sex assault on campus
'Melrose Place' actress headed back to prison for fatal crash
Pedestrian on scooter killed by car in South Jersey
Trump pushes for 'larger' COVID-19 relief bill
More TOP STORIES News