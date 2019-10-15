Shopping

Children's car seat safety while wearing a Halloween costume

By Heather Grubola
ChSome children's Halloween costumes can create hazards for kids that many families don't consider. Consumer Reports warns that a bulky or puffy costume might cause your child's car seat harness to not fit correctly, which means it might not offer optimal protection in a crash.

Philip has this nice puffy costume with fake muscles.

"We don't want to wear puffy costumes underneath our car seat harness because doing that can add additional room to the harness in the event of a crash. And that additional room in the harness will now make it so there is more room for the child to move during the crash and potentially move outside the protection of their car seat," explained Emily Thomas, Consumer Reports Car Seat Expert.

Consider having your little ghoul or goblin change into their costumes after they get to the party. And if your child will be trick-or-treating, make sure he or she can see and be seen.

It's best to avoid masks that block vision and consider face paint instead. Put reflective tape on costumes and bags, or give kids glow sticks.

Children are more than twice as likely to be hit and killed by a car on Halloween than on any other day of the year! So make sure kids stay on sidewalks and do not walk between cars. And if you are driving on Halloween, watch for children darting into the street as you're entering and exiting driveways and alleys.

Also, beware - a hand me down costume is a great money saver, but if it's too big, your child could trip, so adjust it for a proper fit.

And if you haven't bought your family's costumes yet there's some good news.

DealNews said prices drop the two weeks leading up to Halloween. HotTopic.com is now offering up to half off and through Wednesday and you can also get an extra 20-percent off sale items at the JCPenney Halloween shop with code STYLEUP.
