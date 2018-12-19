SHOPPING

Children's Place infant snowsuits recalled due to choking hazard

A heads up if you're headed to the snow with your kids this holiday. Children's Place infant snowsuits are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard. (Children's Place)

A heads up if you're headed to the snow with your kids this holiday. Children's Place infant snowsuits are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard.

KGO-TV reports, the issue is the snowsuits' metal snaps that can detach and be swallowed.

The suits were sold at Children's Place stores and online from August through November of this year. If you have one you should return it immediately for a full refund.

Here's information on the specific style numbers impacted in the recall.

