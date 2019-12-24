Christmas Eve shoppers find last-minute gifts

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many people are in a rush to get last-minute holiday shopping done, and some stores are closing early this Christmas Eve."I'm always last minute," said Maxine Smith from West Philadelphia.Smith was at the Target in Wynnefield Heights shopping for her grandchildren. After shopping, she still had a lot more work to do!"Still have to go home and cook food," said Smith.Many other shoppers said they didn't have time all week to shop, so this was their opportunity to get their presents."I work all week long, so today was my first day to get off, and go out and shop," said Tamea Hill from West Philadelphia.Some parents brought their kids with them to get ingredients to bake holiday treats."We're going to get some oranges to make orange muffins," said Mathew Williams from Bala Cynwyd.The checkout lines were filled with people, but many said it's all worth it when they think about tomorrow."My mom is coming into town, and we're just going to have a small family Christmas, open up a couple of presents," said Williams.As some stores plan to close early on Christmas Eve, make sure you check ahead of time.