CONSUMER

Texas company creates grapeless wine aimed to reduce headaches, hangovers

EMBED </>More Videos

Company creates grapeless wine aimed to reduce headaches, hangovers: Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4:30pm on March 28, 2018. (WPVI)

By
KEMAH, Texas --
If you love wine but hate how you feel the next day, a Texas company says it has the solution: get rid of the grapes.

Paradise Tropical Wines has created more than 40 grapeless blends made exclusively from pressed, fermented fruit.

The owner says their wines are made from fruits like kiwis and blueberries and eliminate tannins, which is the substance in traditional wines blamed for giving many people headaches, hot flashes and hangovers.

Though critics argue the company shouldn't call their products Vino, the owner disagrees, saying wine is just the art of fermentation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumersaving with 6abc
CONSUMER
Consumer Reports: Your laptop is dirtier than you think
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns next week
Consumer Reports: How to make your dishwasher last longer
What's the Deal: Teaching college students about building credit
More consumer
SHOPPING
Consumer Reports: How to make your dishwasher last longer
Eagles' player Nigel Bradham takes kids school shopping
Freebie Friday: Workouts, National Dog Day, family fun at the Oval
Creative, inexpensive hacks to keep your classroom tidy
6-year-old buys stack of toys on Amazon on parents' account
More Shopping
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News