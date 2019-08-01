Consumer Alerts: Inclined sleeper warning, Capital One data breach

INCLINED SLEEPER WARNING

CAPITAL ONE DATA BREACH

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There are two major consumer alerts this week you should know about.We have a warning about another inclined sleeper for babies after a Berks County family said their 3-month-old son died in a product that is still on store shelves. Plus, what you need to do in light of yet another data breach affecting millions of people.The inclined sleeper is the Chicco Lullaby Dream Playard. A family in Sinking Springs said the dad put their son down for a nap in the hammock-shaped insert that comes with it."When he went to check on the infant 30 minutes later, he was not breathing," explained Rachel Rabkin Peachman of Consumer Reports.Philadelphia firm Feldman Shepherd has filed a lawsuit against Chicco USA, the maker of the product. It alleges Cayson Minnich suffocated while sleeping on his back in the inclined sleeper."What families should take away is there is no safe inclined sleeper. If you have an inclined sleeper, do not use it and return it to the store even if isn't a recalled product," said Rabkin Peachman.Inclined sleep products, which have an incline of 10 to 30 degrees, have been tied to at least 50 reported deaths."The incline allows a baby's head to fall forward chin to chest and this can compress the airway and increase the risk of suffocation and death," she explained.Chicco USA said in a statement:More than 100 million Capital One customers are victims of the latest data breach.Personal information that was taken include social security and bank accounts numbers. Primary targets of the hack were customers who applied for a Capital One credit card any time between 2005 and early 2019.The bank said the breach happened in March when a software engineer allegedly exploited a vulnerability to access its systems.The bank said it will notify everyone affected and offer them free credit monitoring and identity protection services.If you do enroll in those services be sure to enable two-factor authentication to log into all of your accounts. Also, look over your statements now and regularly in the future and report suspicious activity as soon as possible.And even if you're not a Capital One customer, freeze your credit so no one can take out a loan in your name. It's free to do with all three credit bureaus.