Consumer Headlines: Update on Target outages and debt relief for ITT students

The retail giant blames Sunday's outage on payments vendor, NCR, saying there was an issue in NCR's data center.
Target says the glitch on Saturday was unrelated and that was caused by an "internal technology issue."
The good news is that Targets confirmed Monday that neither outage was security-related and no customer info was compromised.
In other news, more than 18,000 former students of ITT Technical institute are now off the hook to pay back their student loans.
A recent settlement calls for $168 million dollars in loan forgiveness. That includes $5.3 million dollars for former ITT students in Pennsylvania and more than $625,000 dollars for borrowers in New Jersey.
The debt relief is thanks to a settlement reached by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and 44 attorneys general across the country.
Their lawsuit alleged the lender known as CUSO, provided high-cost, predatory, deceptive loans to ITT student borrowers. CUSO has agreed to forego collection of the the outstanding loans, send notices to borrowers about the cancelled debt, and ensure automatic payments are cancelled.