Consumer Reports: Back to school student discounts


There's no question that buying everything a college student needs is expensive. But Consumer Reports says you can take some of the sting out of it by taking advantage of student discounts.

From laptops to clothes, even cars and a late-night burger binge, the discounts are there. You just have to know where to find them. And of course, you have to prove that you're a student, either by producing a student ID at the register or an email address that ends with .edu.

If you're shopping for clothes at stores like Banana Republic, Madewell and Club Monaco, there are special student discounts as much as 15 percent. Club Monaco will give you the same 15-percent with online purchases as will J. Crew, and Levi's.

Apple computers rarely go on sale, but the company offers a discount for students, faculty, and staff. Lenovo does, too.

For mobile phones, ring up savings at Sprint and AT&T, which offer students from certain colleges special savings.

Of course, students have to eat! Chain restaurants typically don't offer student discounts, but a local franchise might, so it doesn't hurt to ask.

Students can also save on transportation: 15 percent or more off on Amtrak for students 13 to 25 traveling on certain lines. Also, check out Coach USA.

And don't forget apps and memberships like Amazon Prime Student, Unidays, and IDme. Some are free to join, and careful research on their sites can uncover some gems.

There's even a discount for students with the purchase or lease of a car. General Motors offers thousands off on a new-car purchase, reduced lease prices, and deferred payments for 90 days on Chevrolets, Buicks, and GMC vehicles.

To read the full story from Consumer Reports, CLICK HERE.
