Consumer Reports: Best TV deals for Black Friday

If a television is on your holiday shopping list Consumer Reports has got tips to get the best TV for your family at the best price on Black Friday.Consumer Reports says to get the best deal, start early by looking at both store circulars and online prices."It used to be limited to whatever stores were in your area and the inventory they carried. When you have an online retailer, sometimes the inventory is almost unlimited," said Jim Willcox, Consumer Reports Tech Editor.When it comes to TVs, you may come across some derivative or "look-alike" models for sale. The TVs and their model numbers are almost identical to more expensive models. Derivatives may just offer fewer features."A lot of times we'll test these TVs and they test very similarly to the regular model that we've tested during the year. So, these can be great deals," said Willcox.You may also come across some fantastic looking "doorbuster specials" available only in limited quantities, but CR says...."They may not necessarily be TVs that you want to really own. They're TVs that are secondary or tertiary brands, TVs that probably didn't perform all that well in our ratings," said WIllcox.And be aware, while you can get good deals on Black Friday, the biggest discounts on TVs will come next year."Manufacturers and retailers really start to clear out inventory from last year's sets around the February-March time frame and typically that's when you're gonna see the absolute lowest prices of the year," said Willcox.No matter when you buy, it pays to haggle and ask retailers for a price match guarantee. That way, if you see the same TV for less at another store, you pay the lower price.This Black Friday, Consumer Reports says you can expect to see prices drop on 4K TVs, including premium brand 50-inch TVs for less than $200 and premium brand 55-inch 4K TVs right around $300.To read the full story from Consumer Reports: