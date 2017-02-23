Consumer Reports compares best mattresses

SHOPPING

Comparison shopping for a mattress can be really tough, so we've got new shopping tips and ratings from Consumer Reports customized to your size.

A good mattress is key to getting a good night's rest, right? Few things are more important than sleep.

So from innerspring to memory foam, Consumer Reports has you covered.

Consumer Reports simulates 8 to 10 years of use to see how well a mattress will hold up. It checks whether a mattress will support your spine. And, recently, testers added more tailored information to mattress ratings.

"In the past our back and side support scores were based on an average sized individual. Now, we have broken that apart into a petite, an average and a taller or larger individual," said Chris Regan from Consumer Reports.

Consumer Reports finds you also don't have to spend thousands of dollars.

Online mattress companies like Casper, Lull, and Tuft and Needle are offering performance as well as very competitive pricing.

Nervous about buying online? A recent Consumer Reports survey found the highest satisfaction scores went to two online mattress brands - Tuft and Needle and Casper.

And the $950 dollar Casper mattress just earned top ratings in Consumer Reports tests of memory foam mattresses.

"Casper delivered very good performance whether you sleep on your side or on your back," said Regan.

Consumer Reports says be sure to check the trial period and return policy before you buy online.

If you want the traditional in-store experience, Consumer Reports says it's still the best way to try before you buy.

"You want to spend at least 15 minutes lying on that mattress, trying it out. Get comfortable, find your ideal position, kick off your shoes, maybe even bring your pillow from home," said Regan.

And whether you're online or in store, haggle! In stores, start by asking for 50 percent off the list price and take it from there.

To save more money, ask for a price guarantee so if the mattress goes on sale within 30 days you can get a refund for the difference.

Also ask about free delivery and haul-away service. Those freebies can also leave more money in your wallet.

