Consumer Reports: How to make your dishwasher last longer

Consumer Reports is now revealing easy, simple ways for cleaner dishes and a better performing machine you can rely on for years to come."There are many factors that can affect the life of your dishwasher, but there's also a lot of things you can do to keep them running longer. The good news is these things are really easy to do and I'm going to show you how," said Haniya Rae, Consumer Reports Home Editor.First, only put items in the dishwasher that are supposed to go in the dishwasher."You might think it's simple and want to put that glass jar with the label on into your dishwasher to clean it but the label can come off and either clog the filter or jam the pump," said Rae.Be sure to only load "dishwasher-safe" plastics on the top rack."Some plastic pieces can melt and break off and that can clog your filter," said Rae.Keep strong chemicals like bleach and degreasing agents out of the dishwasher, too and show your dishwasher some TLC with regular cleanings."If you have a manual filter on your dishwasher you should regularly take it out and rinse out any food or debris caught in it. You can also wipe down the space between the door and the gasket," said Rae.Another tip - skip the partial loads and fill the dishwasher completely before you run it."You should run full loads because this cuts down on the number of cycles it has to run. Dishwashers have mechanical parts and the more that you run the dishwasher the faster those parts wear out," said Rae.Finally, a performance tip that might sound weird and counterintuitive, but stop rinsing your dishes. Just scrape!"Today's dishwashers have soil sensors. If you load your dishes and there's no detectable soil or debris your dishwasher might set itself to a lighter setting and it won't wash your dishes as well," said Rae.If a lasting dishwasher is a top priority, Consumer Reports' latest survey asked CR members about the nearly 75,000 dishwashers they've purchased in the last decade.Bosch and Thermador received the highest ratings for reliability and owner satisfaction.To read the full story from Consumer Reports:------