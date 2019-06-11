Shopping

Consumer Reports: Decades-old law hides dangerous products and impedes recalls

By
If deaths are linked to a potentially hazardous product and the government knows about it, you'd think that information would always be made public. But way too often, that doesn't happen.

The Federal Consumer Product Safety Commission is supposed to protect us from dangerous products, but Consumer Reports says there is a problem with the law that governs the CPSC. And it is calling for change.

Evan and Keenan Overton lost their five month old son, Ezra, just a few days before Christmas in 2017. They blame their son's death on the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play sleeper, which Ezra slept in that night.

"His face was, planted into the back of the seat, like into the monkey's face, I guess, of the rocker. And his feet were straight, standing into the dip of the seat. And um, when I picked him up, he - he felt like a doll," said Keenan.

Fisher-Price recalls all 'Rock 'n Play' models due to reports of death
A recall was issued Friday for all Fisher-Price 'Rock 'n Play Sleeper' models after dozens of reports of infant deaths.


After investigating data collected by the CPSC, Consumer Reports uncovered more than a dozen additional deaths linked to the Rock 'n Play Sleeper and similar products made by Kids II, yet the identities of the companies were kept hidden from the public for years because of Section 6-B of the Consumer Product Safety Act.

"Section 6-B requires the CPSC, in most cases, to get permission from manufacturers before releasing their names or any information that could reveal their identities, even when products are linked with injuries or fatalities," said Rachel Rabkin Peachman, Consumer Reports Investigative Reporter.

In 2016, IKEA recalled millions of its dressers, but only after seven deaths and dozens of injuries dating back to 1989.

VIDEO: Ikea recalls 29 million dressers after child deaths
Ikea is recalling 29 million chests and dressers after six children were killed when the furniture toppled over and fell on them.


More recently, it took Britax owned BOB Gear, seven years to offer consumers a potential fix to their jogging strollers, which had been linked to at least 97 injuries to children and adults. The company still hasn't recalled the strollers.

Consumer Alert: Popular Britax stroller ruled defective
A popular baby stroller has been ruled defective, but a recall has not been issued.


"One of the critical next steps is for Congress to just simply eliminate this 6-B provision," said David Friedman, Consumer Reports VP, Advocacy.

"Everyone should know. If there's one baby that died in a product, you should know about that," said Keenan.

When Fisher-Price recalled its Rock 'n Play Sleeper, it said:

"With these actions, we want parents around the world to know that safety will always be a cornerstone of our mission..."

Kids II's has said the deaths linked ot its products were not a result of product malfunction or design.

Consumer Reports asked the CPSC what it plans to do with the inclined infant sleeper category. It says it is "reassessing the product class and hazards associated with it."

To read the full story from Consumer Reports, CLICK HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingchild deathconsumer reportsrecallshoppingconsumer
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Busy highway ramp in Delaware Co. shut down for shooting investigation
2 in custody, 1 sought after pursuit ends with crash in Delaware
Police: Teen shot while riding on ATV in West Philadelphia
New video shows triple shooting in West Philadelphia
Man gunned down in broad daylight in Frankford
1 injured after school bus collides with car in NJ
Police: Relative sought after child, 7, brings gun to school
Show More
Ortiz shooting suspect ID'ed, says D.R. police
AccuWeather: Soon to be soaked
New security measures at Art All Night Trenton
Philadelphia Eagles Mini-Camp Begins
New Center City 47-story condo tower breaks ground
More TOP STORIES News