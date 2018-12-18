Consumer Reports tests air mattresses

If you're looking for a new air mattress for your house guests this holiday season, we've got some shopping advice.Consumer Reports just tested several air mattresses from names like Aerobed, Coleman, Insta Bed and King Koil and has some recommendations, buying advice, plus one mattress that might leave you feeling a little "deflated."Its latest tests of air mattresses found you don't have to sacrifice comfort to get a good night's sleep.Testers looked at both double and single height air mattresses, an important distinction you'll want to consider."Double height mattresses tend to cost a little bit more but they're easier to get out of compared to single height mattresses," said Haniya Rae of Consumer Reports.Testers weigh, measure, inflate and deflate both types of mattresses, then they get down to what's really important. It's known as the deflection test.Testers place a weighted disc on the air mattress then measure how much the mattress sinks.The more it sinks, the less support you have. Mattresses with a small amount of deflection provide the most support.CR found not all double height mattresses deliver. A $120 King Koil sank almost six inches."Not only is the King Koil the most expensive mattress that we tested, it sank the most on our deflection tests. It also is the heaviest mattress so if you're trying to move it around your house it can be a little inconvenient," said Rae.In the end, the Simmons BeautyRest double height air mattress for $68 dollars is Consumer Reports' top-rated mattress.If a single height mattress will do, consider a Coleman for $27. It performs well and stores easily.Another word of advice from Consumer Reports."You want to buy an air mattress that comes with a pump so that way you're not scrambling at the last minute when guests come over trying to blow it up yourself," said Rae.Consumer Reports says you might want to keep pets like cats and dogs and anything sharp or pointed away from the air mattress.In its tests, it took very little force to puncture a hole in any of the air mattresses.------