FYI Philly

Cultivate Greeting Cards celebrate Mexican culture while giving back to the community

By Bethany Owings
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A local artist is hand-painting greeting cards made with 100% recycled material, from the paint to the paper.

Carmen Aranda's watercolor prints celebrate Mexican culture and can come in Spanish or English.

Aranda's mission is to cultivate a better society and has created a monthly give-back program for local community organizations.

This month, she's donating to Vamos Juntos, a South Philly community-based organization that helps immigrants, specifically in the LatinaX community. You can find Cultivate Greeting Cards online or at Pretty Green Terrariums in South Philly.

Cultivate Greeting Cards | Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingphiladelphiafyi phillybe localish philadelphiabe localish
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Watch the March 14 FYI Philly: Jose Garces, daughter launch plant-based venture
Sneak peek at the 2021 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show
Rangoon a woman-owned business spanning 28 years in Chinatown
Jose Garces launches plant-based food's, inspired by his daughter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigate $300K jewelry theft outside Philly nightclub
Philly officials open 6th community-based mass vaccination clinic
Sneak peek at the 2021 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show
Murphy says no new reopenings 'for some time' due to variants
CDC director warns COVID variants could spark another avoidable surge
Lakers Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor dies at 86
Bensalem students return to in-person learning 4 days a week
Show More
Winery offers $10,000 a month dream job
Police chief says Miami spring break partying 'couldn't go on any longer'
Firefighters battle second-alarm fire in Voorhees, NJ: Officials
How to get 1 free Krispy Kreme doughnut every day in 2021
AstraZeneca says US trial shows vaccine 79% effective
More TOP STORIES News