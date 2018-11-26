SHOPPING

Delivery services can help keep package thieves at bay

If you can't get home in time to pick up your mail at local mail centers, like UPS, FedEx and the Post Office

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Fishtown-based company Fishbox is on delivery duty Monday night and every night through Christmas.

"When people order things online on Cyber Monday they usually show up on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.," said Fishbox CEO Napoleon Suarez. "This week is going to be crazy because of Cyber Monday coupled with Black Friday, which is one of the reasons we're so slammed today."

Suarez founded his company to combat the growing frustration many have this time of year.

If you can't get home in time to pick up your mail at local mail centers, like UPS, FedEx and the Post Office you have your packages sent to the office of a package delivery service and they will deliver it at your convenience.

"We have three different drivers that work with us we're all out knocking on doors delivering we also have a storefront where people can pick up their packages, too," Suarez said.

With Cyber Monday sales soaring that means more packages are shipping than ever.

The US Postal Service expects 900 million packages between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day, that's compared to 660 million in 2015.

Across the country, with the increase in online shopping, package thefts are now commonplace. Home surveillance systems often catch people in the act.

Police say when it comes to this time of year, shipping parcels to the workplace and package delivery service locations are your best bet.

About 30,000 US Post Office locations will hold priority mail express packages for free.

