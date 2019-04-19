Shopping

Earth Day Deal at Target: Trade in your old child car seat for a discount on a new one

Looking to get rid of an old child car seat or are you ready to upgrade to a new size for your growing child? Target is doing their car seat trade-in event.

Customers can bring in any unwanted car seat to Target to receive a coupon for 20 percent off a new car seat, booster seat or stroller. The coupon will be eligible this year from April 22 to May 4.

The company says to bring any used car seat to a drop-off box located near guest services and a team member will give you a coupon.

Target will accept and recycle all types of car seats, including: infant car seats, convertible car seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats, as well as car seats that are expired or damaged.

The company has been holding this event each year since 2016.

Since the program launched, hundreds of thousands of car seats have been recycled.

Click here to find a location participating in the event.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingchildrenbabyfamilycar seatstarget
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News