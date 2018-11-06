PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --When you head out to the polls on Tuesday, make sure you get that "I Voted" sticker because a lot of local businesses are celebrating voters by rocking the freebies.
FREE FRIES
After hitting the polls, score free Shake Shack fries with any purchase by adding crinkle cuts to your order + using the code "ivoted" on the app or by showing your "I Voted" sticker.
FREE DRAFT BEER
First up, Sedition on Washington Square is offering a free draft beer or a $5 themed cocktail.
FREE PATRIOTIC SUGAR COOKIE
At Cake Life Bake Shop, in Fishtown, when you vote, you get a free patriotic sugar cookie.
FREE ELECTION-THEMED GELATO
At Gran Caffe L'Aquila, voters get a free cup of election-themed gelato. They say it tastes like apple pie and milk chocolate.
FREE SCOOP OF ICE CREAM
Ben & Jerry's in Rittenhouse is also giving voters a free scoop of ice cream.
FREE CUP OF COFFEE
You can get a free cup of coffee at Café Lift on 13th street. The same goes for the new Narberth location. They will also throw in a shot of whiskey...we're told.
FREE MEDIUM COFFEE
Saxby's Coffee shops are giving away a medium hot coffee, a medium cold brew, or a medium Groothie smoothie to those with an "I voted" sticker.
FREE ESCALON MARGARITA
Show your "I Voted" sticker at Las Bugambilias on148 South Street to score a free Escalon margarita.
FREE MINI SALTED CARAMEL BUDINO
Show your "I Voted" sticker and get a free Barbuzzo mini salted caramel budino to go. They can picked up at Verde at 108 S. 13th Street (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
