Famed jewelry designer Marlyn Schiff opens store in Haverford

By and Timothy Walton
Marlyn Schiff is a top branded jewelry line on Stitch Fix. She's been a staple on "Good Morning America's" Deals and Steals and now has opened her first brick and mortar store right here in Haverford.

Marlyn grew up in the same area and now has her trendy and affordable pieces on display and for sale here in Philadelphia. We took a trip to Haverford to see what she has on sale and to hear more about her story.

Marlyn Schiff | Facebook | Instagram
15 Haverford Station Rd, Haverford, PA 19041
