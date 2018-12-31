WHAT'S THE DEAL

What's the Deal: Best January buys

What's the Deal: Best January buys. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on December 31, 2018.

It's a brand new year Tuesday and a brand new set of deals.

Whether you're cashing in a gift card, grabbing those post-holiday sales, or just starting fresh with some retail purchases, Dealnews rounded up the biggest discounts January has to offer.

And some speak to those New Year's resolutions.

This is the time of year you will find the best deals on gym memberships. From waived fees to free trials to discounted rates for new members. Now's the time to sign up. And be sure to check those contracts before you sign.

From winter clothing and accessories to holiday décor, anything seasonal is hitting major clearance racks right now.

Get shopping and stock up now.

Right now, it's the travel industry offseason. From big cities across the United States to European vacations, they say now is the time to book those vacations.

Hotels and airlines tend to drop prices right after the ball drops.

For bedding and towels, January brings on the white sales.

Home items can see sales of up to 75% off.

However, there are some things you should hold off on.

Dealnews says from computers to smartphones to TVs prices tend to drop again once we hit February and the Super Bowl sales.

