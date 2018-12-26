WHAT'S THE DEAL

What's the Deal: Finding the perfect pillow

EMBED </>More Videos

What's the deal: Finding the perfect pillow. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on December 26, 2018.

By
So many people look for a pillow that feels right in the store but a squeeze can only tell so much. You actually have to lay on it for 10 -15 minutes before your neck sinks into the pillow. And because everybody's body is different CR says there's no one size fits all. For example - cervical pillows claim to alleviate neck pain. Experts CR has spoken to say that a cervical pillow can help relieve neck pain but a lot of it depends upon fit. If that pillow is too high or too low it can affect the way that your neck is laying on it and cause more pain.

Another mistake people tend to make: over correcting what's wrong with their current pillow. If they have a pillow that's too flat or too soft they might go out and look for one that's a lot fuller and firmer or they'll sleep on too many pillows and that could upset the natural curve of their neck. Instead we recommend that people find a pillow that fits their sleep position

If you're a back-sleeper CR found one of the specialty wedge pillows may be an option -- If you have snoring or sinus issues that wedge pillow can elevate your head and might relieve some of that pressure. Side-sleepers have more options but you still want to make sure your pillow is properly supporting you. Four inches off the mattress is the best way to maintain the natural curve in your head and your neck. Consider firm or extra firm pillows made from memory foam or latex to keep your head at the proper angle.

Consumer Reports says no matter where or which type of pillow you buy, check the return policy to make sure you can return it if it doesn't work for you.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumerconsumer reportswhat's the deal
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WHAT'S THE DEAL
Avoiding hidden hotel fees
Freebie Friday: SEPTA rides, Dunkin' gift cards, IHoP entree, metered parking
Shop local, handmade gifts at Founders Market
What's the Deal: Holiday survival hacks
More what's the deal
SHOPPING
People hit the stores to return those unwanted gifts
Got an unwanted gift card? Here's how to turn it into cash
Avoiding hidden hotel fees
Last-minute shopping? These retailers are open Christmas Eve
More Shopping
Top Stories
Friends remember N.J. firefighter killed in crash
Marine among 4 killed in Garden State Parkway crash
NJ school board meets regarding HS wrestler's forced haircut
Philadelphia man killed in Delaware hit-and-run
Government shutdown leaves Liberty Bell visitors looking in
1 dog killed, 1 missing in Wilmington attack
Vandals destroy just-planted trees at Morrisville Riverfront Preserve
Firefighters battle huge flames in Port of Wilmington fire
Show More
Inmate escapes corrections center on Christmas Day
US stocks rebound as traders return from Christmas holiday
President Trump, first lady visit troops in Iraq for Christmas
New Clean Slate Law allows sealing of certain criminal cases
People hit the stores to return those unwanted gifts
More News