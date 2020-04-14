Shopping

Fishtown's Urban Exchange Project specializes in retail UPcycling

By
Urban Exchange Project is taking retail recycling to a whole new level.

The store has also found a way to go virtual in these unique times.

They UPcycle clothes so nothing goes to waste, and they also donate to people in need.

No waste, fashion recycling and a whole lot of creativity.

Inside the Fishtown and Roxborough locations, you can find jewelry, sunglasses, hats, purses and clothing for all occasions.

"We have killer vintage T's here for anywhere from concert tees to vintage Looney Tunes," says Jenna Gorman, the designer at Urban Exchange Project.

The shop specializes in vintage, name brand, second-hand items, but you can also buy handmade one-of-a-kind items.

"Everyone's about that coveted piece now, something that nobody else can find," Gorman says.

Gorman's father founded the shop.

"My dad's an artist, my mom's an artist," she says.

And so is her younger brother.

"He makes the faces line," she says.

Jenna creates the bleached tie dye styles you'll see throughout the store.

"We were seeing so many good pieces, all name brand items that maybe you just have like a little blemish," she explains. "Looks like somebody's got bleach on it. I'll just add some more!"

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the shop is online-only for now. But when it reopens be sure to check out the monthly fill-a-bag sale.

"You buy this bag for $30 and fill it up with anything downstairs," Gorman says. "When you can literally shove anything into a bag that you want for $30, people just go nuts."

The vintage inspired patches are also a big hit.

"There's some that people come in and they're like, I had this when I was a teenager," Gorman says.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingfishtown (philadelphia)earth dayshoppingonline shopping
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New COVID-19 cases stabilize, but hospitalizations up in Philly
Cases of COVID-19 surge in Lehigh County nursing homes
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Pa. reports 584 coronavirus deaths; more than 25,300 cases
Philly has a 'Pizza Groundhog'
Coronavirus stimulus payments to be received starting Wed.
Rutgers University gets FDA approval for coronavirus saliva test
Show More
NJ: 4K additional COVID-19 cases, 365 more deaths
Chase Utley surprises Penn doctor on MLB Network
Man dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver
Ban on public access to Del. court facilities extended to May 14
Part of Delco medical shelter is heading to East Stroudsburg
More TOP STORIES News