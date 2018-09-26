CONSUMER

Fitness tracker recalled due to risk of burns

Fitness tracker recalled due to risk of burns. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on September 26, 2018.

Instead of helping your health, there are concerns that a specific fitness tracker could be posing a risk.

The Bluetooth devices from Provata health are being recalled due to a risk of burns.

They were given away during promotions over the past year.

There have been 13 reports of the tracker overheating while charging or being used.

A handful of people have burns on their wrists.

Provata is offering to replace them for free.

