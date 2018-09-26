Fitness tracker recalled due to risk of burns

Instead of helping your health, there are concerns that a specific fitness tracker could be posing a risk.
The Bluetooth devices from Provata health are being recalled due to a risk of burns.
They were given away during promotions over the past year.
There have been 13 reports of the tracker overheating while charging or being used.
A handful of people have burns on their wrists.
Provata is offering to replace them for free.
