Ford Go Further Presents: Gifts for him

Ducis Rodgers gets out on the road on the hunt for some festive gifts for the fellas.120 Coulter Avenue, Ardmore, PA1101 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107Feb. 2-10, 2019Feb. 1, 2019----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.