PHILADELPHIA --If you're tired of searching for free shipping coupon codes, good news - we've got something that will save you time and money when you're shopping online.
I'm a pretty impatient online shopper, so if you're like me and want your items shipped fast and free, a company headquartered right here in the Delaware Valley is offering just the service for you.
"We believe that consumers should have a lot of choice in their shopping experience," said Chris Malone, Chief Marketing Officer for Shoprunner.
Conshohocken-based Shoprunner set out 7 years ago to change the world of online shopping. They're coming up on 10-million members and employ about 50 people.
"So what Shoprunner does is that it provides free two-day shipping and free returns, at 100 plus retailers," said Malone.
Those retailers include UnderArmour, Kate Spade, Neiman Marcus, Peet's Coffee, and Fanatics. When you shop at any participating retailer as a Shoprunner member, just choose the Shoprunner shipping option at checkout.
"Really save a lot of money on shopping," said Malone.
Remember returns are free with Shoprunner, too.
The service is free for certain credit card holders, otherwise, an annual Shoprunner membership will cost you $79 dollars.
But there's a special deal only for 6abc viewers.
"Today for your audience, we're actually offering a free membership for anyone who wants to sign up," said Malone.
Yes, our 6abc viewers get free membership for an entire year.
"And we love it. We think Philadephia is a great city to live and work in and we're able to attract talent here where we wouldn't be able to get somewhere else," said Malone.
For a link to that free one-year membership to Shoprunner, CLICK HERE.
