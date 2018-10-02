CONSUMER

What's the Deal: Free one-year membership to Shoprunner for 6abc viewers

EMBED </>More Videos

Free one-year membership to Shoprunner for 6abc viewers: Nydia Han reports during Action News at 4:30pm on October 2, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA --
If you're tired of searching for free shipping coupon codes, good news - we've got something that will save you time and money when you're shopping online.

I'm a pretty impatient online shopper, so if you're like me and want your items shipped fast and free, a company headquartered right here in the Delaware Valley is offering just the service for you.

"We believe that consumers should have a lot of choice in their shopping experience," said Chris Malone, Chief Marketing Officer for Shoprunner.

Conshohocken-based Shoprunner set out 7 years ago to change the world of online shopping. They're coming up on 10-million members and employ about 50 people.

"So what Shoprunner does is that it provides free two-day shipping and free returns, at 100 plus retailers," said Malone.

Those retailers include UnderArmour, Kate Spade, Neiman Marcus, Peet's Coffee, and Fanatics. When you shop at any participating retailer as a Shoprunner member, just choose the Shoprunner shipping option at checkout.

"Really save a lot of money on shopping," said Malone.

Remember returns are free with Shoprunner, too.

The service is free for certain credit card holders, otherwise, an annual Shoprunner membership will cost you $79 dollars.

But there's a special deal only for 6abc viewers.

"Today for your audience, we're actually offering a free membership for anyone who wants to sign up," said Malone.

Yes, our 6abc viewers get free membership for an entire year.

"And we love it. We think Philadephia is a great city to live and work in and we're able to attract talent here where we wouldn't be able to get somewhere else," said Malone.

For a link to that free one-year membership to Shoprunner, CLICK HERE.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumersaving with 6abconline shoppingConshohocken Borough
CONSUMER
What's the Deal: Best and worst items to buy in October
Freebie Friday: National Coffee Day, Chick-fil-A, spray tans
What's the Deal: AquaGold offers a more gentle microneedling procedure
Fitness tracker recalled due to risk of burns
More consumer
SHOPPING
These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018
What's the Deal: Best and worst items to buy in October
Freebie Friday: National Coffee Day, Chick-fil-A, spray tans
Fitness tracker recalled due to risk of burns
More Shopping
Top Stories
President Trump speaks to contractors in Philly amid protests
AccuWeather: Tornado Watch for parts of Pa.
Guilty verdict in killing of NJ radio host April Kauffman
Viking statue at Boathouse Row toppled, sent into Schuylkill River
PSU tailgate party buzzed by police helicopter, sending debris flying
Presidential alert test notification will be sent Wednesday
Lehigh Co. police department using weapon-mounted cameras
Amazon raises minimum wage to $15 for U.S. employees
Show More
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
Car wanted in connection to murder at N.J. youth football practice
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at SW Philadelphia tow yard
Alleged text messages between Abington teacher, student released
2 men and toddler killed in Allentown car explosion
More News