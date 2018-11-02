WHAT'S THE DEAL

Freebie Friday: Beer, cookies, gelato, coffee, ice cream

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!

Election Day Freebies:

FREE DRAFT BEER

When you head out to the polls on Tuesday, make sure you get that "I Voted" sticker because a lot of local businesses are celebrating voters by rocking the freebies.

First up, Sedition on Washington Square is offering a free draft beer or a $5 themed cocktail.

FREE PATRIOTIC SUGAR COOKIE

At Cake Life Bake Shop, in Fishtown, when you vote, you get a free patriotic sugar cookie.

FREE ELECTION-THEMED GELATO

At Gran Caffe L'Aquila, voters get a free cup of election-themed gelato. They say it tastes like apple pie and milk chocolate.
FREE SCOOP OF ICE CREAM
Ben & Jerry's in Rittenhouse is also giving voters a free scoop of ice cream.

FREE CUP OF COFFEE
You can get a free cup of coffee at Café Lift on 13th street. The same goes for the new Narberth location. They will also throw in a shot of whiskey...we're told.
FREE MEDIUM COFFEE

Saxby's Coffee shops are giving away a medium hot coffee, a medium cold brew, or a medium Groothie smoothie to those with an "I voted" sticker."

FREE ESCALON MARGARITA

Show your "I Voted" sticker at Las Bugambilias on148 South Street to score a free Escalon margarita.

FREE WAWA COFFEE

To celebrate the grand opening of the new Wawa at 11th and Market they are giving away free coffee until Sunday, November 4th.

At Barnes and Noble Stores tomorrow, Storytime and Activities Featuring How the Grinch Stole Christmas!
Its starts at 11 a.m. and kids get crafts to make and take home.

Free celebrity chef demonstrations and tastings tomorrow in King of Prussia.

