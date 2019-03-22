Freebie Friday: Beer, water ice, breakfast cheesesteaks, preschool yoga

Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!
FREE BEER
Philadelphia is one of five cities picked by Coors Light to get a smart beer tap handle, "powered by the negativity of Bud Light". So Friday, March 22nd, from 10 p.m. to midnight, and Saturday, March 23rd, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., everytime Bud Light insults Coors Light on social or broadcast media, the tap will light up and Kelly's Taproom in Bryn Mawr will give every patron 21 and over a free Coors Light. The promotion is in response to Bud Light's ads calling out Coors and Miller for using corn syrup, saying "when they bring the hate, we will literally bring light".
For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE WATER ICE
If you missed out on Rita's free Italian Ice day, earlier this week, don't worry... you can still get a free frozen treat this weekend. On Saturday, March 23rd, Petrucci's Ice Cream is giving away free water ice at their King of Prussia location. Just stop by from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE NEIGHBORHOOD CONCERT
The Philadelphia Orchestra is hosting a free neighborhood concert on Saturday, March 23rd, at the Philadelphia Eagles' NovaCare Complex. The sensory-friendly event featuring the full orchestra starts at 3 p.m. and families are welcome. Seating is first come, first served on the turf and you will need a free ticket to get in, so you'll need to RSVP ahead of time.
To send in your RSVP, CLICK HERE.
FREE PRESCHOOL YOGA
On Saturday, March 23rd, the Parkway Central Children's Department at the Free Library of Philadelphia is putting on a fun event for little onee by offering a Preschool Yoga Storytime for kids, ages 2 to 5, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Kids get to move and play in creative ways while reading stories. No prior yoga experience is required. They just ask you bring a mat, if possible.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE BREAKFAST CHEESESTEAK
Roots Cafe in West Chester is giving away 50 of their new breakfast cheesesteaks, with an option to include a special oil to alleviate hangovers, on Sunday. The promotion is first come, first served and begins at 8 a.m.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
