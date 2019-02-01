Freebie Friday: Black Panther screenings, frozen yogurt, Groundhog Day event

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!
FREE BLACK PANTHER MOVIE SCREENING
To kick off the start of Black History Month,our parent company, Disney, is bringing "Black Panther" back to the big screen for a from now through February 7th. Tickets are free for everyone and there will be two showings a day at each participating AMC theater. There is one catch - you need to sign up for a seat ahead of time and slots are filling quickly!
To sign up for your free tickets, CLICK HERE.
FREE GROUNDHOG DAY EVENT
February 2nd is the 10th annual Groundhog Day Festival at the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge from 9am-1pm. You can meet their furry forecaster, Tinicum Tim, and enjoy tons of free family fun. Tinicum Tim will also make a shadowy prediction on when winter will end.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE "SUMMER" GETAWAY
You can beat the winter blues with free summer fun - yes, summer - at the Getaway at the Greenhouse. Fairmount Park is hosting this winter getaway complete with a jungle, beach, green grass lawn and all kinds of warm weather activities From February 2-10. ALl you need to do is preregister for all the warm fun!
To register for this event, CLICK HERE.
FREE CANDY HEART BOX
Valentine's Day is coming up and Home Depot is helping show their love and affection. Stop by your local store on February 2nd from from 9am to noon, where kids can make their own personalized candy heart box.
To find a store near you, CLICK HERE.
FREE FROZEN YOGURT
The frigid temps are moving out so it's perfect timing for a cold treat! Wednesday, February 13th is National Froyo Day and participating TCBY stores are offering free 6 oz servings of frozen yogurt.
To find a location near you, CLICK HERE.
