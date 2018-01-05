SHOPPING

Freebie Friday: Books, tours and a birthday!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
We are headed into a totally frozen weekend, so we are here to warm you up with freebies sure to keep the whole family entertained!

-The Barnes Foundation is offering free admission from 10 am to 5 pm this Sunday, January 7. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

-All weekend long, Bank of America and Merrill Lynch customers get one FREE general admission to over 175 museums and cultural institutions across the US. Just bring your card and ID for entry. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

-The United States Mint always offers free, self-guided tours. They run about 45 minutes and are a visual, fun and a great lesson for the kids. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

-Speaking of the kids, Saturday at Home Depot they can build and take home a free block calendar at a workshop. You should RSVP for this one. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

-Also Saturday at Toys R Us locations, from 3pm to 4 pm, Rewards"R"Us Geoffrey's Birthday Club members are invited for a free LEGO birthday build and other surprises. It's not too late to sign up for a free membership. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

-If you are still happy to stay indoors and snuggle with a good book, Amazon is offering classic Kindle books for free this weekend. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

If this weather is leaving you with dry, chapped hands, L'Occitane is offering free samples of their lavender hand cream. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumersaving with 6abcwhat's the dealfreebie fridayfree stuff
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Consumer Reports: How to make your dishwasher last longer
Eagles' player Nigel Bradham takes kids school shopping
Freebie Friday: Workouts, National Dog Day, family fun at the Oval
Creative, inexpensive hacks to keep your classroom tidy
6-year-old buys stack of toys on Amazon on parents' account
More Shopping
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News