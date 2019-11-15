Freebie Friday: Cakes, SEPTA rides, holiday family fun and more

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In this Freebie Friday we're talking Eagles, holiday spectacles, and fun for the family... BUNDT first, guess what day it is?!
FREE BUNDT CAKE
A sweet surprise for our 6abc viewers, it's National Bundt Cake Day!
All Nothing Bundt Cakes locations are celebrating by giving away confetti cake bundtlets on Friday, November 15th, when you visit their store, as supplies last. Most locations in our area are only open until 6 p.m. so be sure to call ahead.
But we can tell you that the Ardmore location in Wynnewood promised us they will have the sweet bundtlets - just for our viewers as long as you mention 6abc or Freebie Friday.
FREE MEETING WITH THE GRINCH
This guy isn't so sweet, in fact he's as cuddly as a cactus, but Friday, November 15th is your chance to meet The Grinch Who Stole Christmas. He'll be in Franklin Square from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. snapping photos, and likely stirring up a commotion.
FREE HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW
Every night, through the end of December, you can join in on the fun, belting out sing-along-songs with a choir, dance performances, and catch the Electrical Spectacle Holiday Light Show at Franklin Square, which will make your heart grow three sizes. The show, featuring 80,000 twinkle lights, runs every 30 minutes, after-dark, until the park closes - plus there's also free kids activities on Fridays.
FREE TARGET CRAFT EVENT
If your kids are into crafts and all things sparkles, this free event is for you On Saturday, November 16th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., stop by your local Target store for an LOL Surprise Winter Disco. There you'll decorate personalized sunglasses, strike a pose at a photo booth, and score free giveaways, like lipgloss.
FREE SEPTA RIDES
This Sunday, November 17th, we need all the home field advantage we can get as the Birds face off against the Patriots. SEPTA is ensuring you can get to the game and cheer for the good guys. Partnering with Miller Lite, SEPTA is offering free service to and from NRG Station for Sunday's game, which kicks off at 4:25 p.m. Free rides on the Broad Street Line will be in effect from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
FREE FACIAL MASK
Finally, take some time for self-care. Peach and Lily will send you a "free facial mask" with ginseng and avocado extract when you follow the company on Instagram.
Freebie Friday: Cakes, SEPTA rides, holiday family fun and more
