Freebie Friday: Chick-fil-A, ice cream and pancakes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!
FREE CHICK-FIL-A
This Tuesday, July 10th, is Cow Appreciation Day. Show up in a cow costume or any sort of cow apparel and your local Chick-fil-A location will give you a free chicken entree from opening to 7 pm.
FREE DAIRY QUEEN BLIZZARD
When you download the Dairy Queen mobile app and register for a new account to get a digital coupon good for a free small blizzard!
FREE PANCAKES
At IHOB, sign up for their Pancake Revolution club and you will get 3 free pancake dinners: One right away just for signing up, another on your birthday, and a third on your sign-up anniversary.
FREE MUSEUM ADMISSION
This weekend, Bank of American and Merrill Lynch customers can get free admission to more than 200 participating museums and cultural institutions.
FREE REENACTMENT
On Sunday, July 8th, there's a reenactment of the First Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence in Independence Square. Guests get a copy of the Declaration too. The event starts at 11:45am.
