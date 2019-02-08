Freebie Friday: Chocolate, pizza, cocktails and more!

PHILADELPHIA --Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!
FREE GODIVA CHOCOLATE
Just in time for Valentine's Day, we have some free sweet treats for you. Right now, Godvia Chocolate is offering chocolate lovers a free Dark Chocolate Strawberry G-Cube. Just head to your local store now through February 16th.
To find a store near you, CLICK HERE.
FREE THEATRE EVENTS
If you're looking for something to do with your sweetie or anyone you love, Philly Theatre week is back and tickets to some of the shows are free. It runs through February 17th and the shows are happening all over the city.
For a list of shows, CLICK HERE.
FREE VALENTINE'S DAY CARDS
On Saturday, February 9th, kids can create their own Valentine's Day cards at JCPenney. From 11am to 2pm, they can make their own free set of cards and get other goodies.
To find a store near you, CLICK HERE.
FREE SLIME ART EVENT
On Saturday, February 9th at Michael's stores, kids are invited to a Free Slime Your Heart Out event from 1pm-3pm. Kids can decorate pre-made slime and all of the supplies are included.
To find a location near you, CLICK HERE.
FREE PIZZA
Now through Sunday, February 10th you can get a free slice as part of Pilot Flying J's National Pizza Day and if you download their app, you can also get a free drink too.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE KIDS GYM CLASS
Right now, kids can get a free class at the Little Gym. This is for new clients - and siblings are included too!
For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE COCKTAIL
If Valentine's Day is not your thing - this one is for you. Bring a picture of your ex to The Bar by Bluebird Distilling at the Bourse. Shred it right there on site and celebrate with a free cocktail. It's happening on Valentine's Day and that shredder starts running at 11am.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
