Freebie Friday: Doggie yoga, teen gym memberships, and more

Here are all of the things you can find for free in Freebie Friday.
Starting off with a fun one for the kids.
Saturday, May 18th is Parkway Pals Play Days at Sister Cities Park.
You can find all kinds of fun on tap, from soccer to storytelling to the pups on patrol.
The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Sunday, May 19th there's a free doggie yoga class at Blue Bell Villas.
Kai Wagner from the Philadelphia Union will also be there.
It kicks off at 10 a.m. with free swag, treats, and a fenced in dog park.
Dry dog food donations are being accepted, but not required.
Just RSVP in advance here.
Planet Fitness is offering free summer gym memberships for teens between the ages of 15 and 18.
Just bring a parent or guardian to sign up and use your local gym as much as you like.
That includes fitness classes.
The Teen Summer Challenge runs until September 1st.
Saturday, May 18th is Free Art Museum Day 2019.
There are tons of institutions across our area waving admission, including the Philadelphia Museum of Art, The Brandywine River Museum of Art and the Penn Museum.
Just check the website to find a participating location near you.
On Sunday, May 19th you can get your pooch's portrait taken at the Regal Beagle Renaissance Pup Event in Manayunk.
You can also find free food and drink, raffles, and even pets up for adoption - if you're looking to expand your family.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., but you can sign up for a photo shoot in advance, by clicking here.
