Freebie Friday: Doughnuts, workouts and even airline flights!

Here are your freeebies being offered this Friday!
FREE FLIGHTS
If your last name is Green - or Greene - Frontier Airlines is offering you a free one-way or round trip ticket up to $400 in value! It's all to promote "Green Week" and their eco-friendly initiatives. The catch? You must leave on August 13th and return by August 20th.
Also, you pay up front and they reimburse you. And of course, make sure you have proof that your last name is legally Green - or Greene.
FREE TOUGH MUDDER BOOTCAMP
Pennsylvania's first location of Tough Mudder Bootcamp has opened in Blue Bell. From now through August 25th, every single class is free!
FREE FAMILY FUN
- There's tons of free fun at Franklin Square still happening this summer. Tonight it's Franklin Fridays with fun-filled game and prizes. Tomorrow night is Super Movie Saturdays followed by Fun in the Sun-days.
- The Oval on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway has one more week of fun! On Saturday, August 10th you can blast off with the Franklin Institute, enjoy a family design workshop, a dance party and more.
FREE NERF TARGET BOARDS
At JC Penney stores on August 10, kids can make their own free NERF Target Boards at 11am. They also get a free collector's pin for participating. The event is for all school-aged kids, with an adult present.
FREE KRISPY KREME DOUGHNUT
Craving something sweet? Sign up for Krispy Kreme rewards and get a free doughnut now, one on your birthday and other free goodies.
