Freebie Friday: Dr. Seuss, RiverRink Winterfest, Nick Jr. Birthday Club, Baskin-Robbins

Freebie Friday: Dr. Seuss, RiverRink Winterfest, Nick Jr. Birthday Club, Baskin-Robbins. Sharrie Williams and Brian Taff report during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on March 1, 2019.

It's time now for the first Freebie Friday of the month beginning with a few deals for the family.

DR. SEUSS BIRTHDAY

First up is an event to celebrate the birthday of Dr. Seuss.

All Target stores are hosting a party from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday in honor of the author, who would have been 115.

Every 30 minutes, kids will get to listen to readings of "What Pet Should I Get?"

There will also be fun games, giveaways, and other freebies.

BLUE CROSS RIVERRINK WINTERFEST

Believe it or not, this is the final weekend of the Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest.

You can bring the kids to the Lodge for the last weekly story hour of the season, at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The event also features a singalong with Music Play Patrol and free cookies.

NICK JUNIOR BIRTHDAY CLUB

If a child in your life is celebrating a birthday soon, join the Nick Junior Birthday Club.

They will get a free personalized birthday phone call from a favorite character, including Dora the Explorer, Bubble Guppies, Paw Patrol, and more.

Just sign up and schedule a time.

You'll also get free Nick-themed party printables, like invitations.

KIEHL'S SKINCARE

Next, treat yourself to a free Kiehl's Skincare sample pack
.

The 5-item kit includes everything from an eye treatment to a dark spot corrector to a facial cleanser.

BASKIN-ROBBINS

Finally, head to a Baskin-Robbins store on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. to try a sample of one of their new mixed milkshakes.

The featured combination depends on the store, but some of the options include strawberry shortcake, creamsicle, and brookie, a mashup of chocolate and cookie dough.

Related Topics:
shoppingconsumersaving with 6abcwhat's the dealfreebie friday
