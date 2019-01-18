Freebie Friday: Dunkin samples, rides home from NRG Station, MLK Day activities

It's Freebie Friday, and we're beginning with another deal for furloughed government workers.
FREEBIES FOR FEDERAL WORKERS
Federal Donuts is offering a fresh donut and a cup of coffee to anyone who shows a valid government ID. The freebies are good for one order per day, at all locations, until the shutdown ends.
The Barnes Foundation is also offering free admission to Federal employees, plus a guest, during the government shutdown. Federal employees can receive free admission by presenting a valid federal government ID.
FREE RIDES HOME FROM NRG STATION
If you're planning on going to Saturday's Sixers game, SEPTA is offering free rides home from NRG station. You may also get some free coffee, because the Dunkin cruiser will be parked at NRG station Saturday, handing out free samples of their new espresso and coffee drinks.
FREE DUNKIN COFFEE SAMPLE
Speaking of free Dunkin, if you are a new customer, meaning you don't regularly buy Dunkin coffee, you're eligible for a free sample. Just answer no to the two questions on the survey, and you'll get to pick from their original blend ground coffee or K-cup pod packs.
FREE ACTIVITIES FOR MLK DAY
Both the National Museum of American Jewish History and the Woodmere Art Museum are offering free special programming on Monday to honor Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. They include crafts, letter-writing sessions, storytelling and more. Both are free to parents and children who want to participate in the family-friendly events.
BLUE CROSS RIVERRINK BREWFEST
Finally, a deal for those over 21-years-old. The Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest is hosting its fifth annual Brewfest. Beer lovers can enjoy free samples from local and regional breweries, including Yards, Sly Fox and Victory both Saturday and Sunday, plus live music.
