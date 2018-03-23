CONSUMER

Freebie Friday: Easter egg hunt, pet photos and send your name to space!

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are your freebies being offered this Friday! Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on March 23, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It's time for Freebie Friday and there's lots of Easter fun as we hop towards the holiday!

FREE EASTER EGG HUNT

On Saturday, March 24, the East Passyunk neighborhood is hosting an Easter egg hunt at 11am outside of the South Philadelphia Older Adult Center. During the event, kids can decorate eggs, take pics=tures with the Easter bunny and hunt for eggs filled with toys and candy.
For full details, CLICK HERE.

FREE HATCHIMALS SCAVENGER HUNT

Also on Saturday March 24, participating Target stores are offering a free Hatchimals Scavenger Hunt Event. From 10am to 1pm, kids can pick up a basket, decorate it at the craft table and then join in for a store-wide hunt for Hatchimals. There are also free snacks!
To find a participating store near you, CLICK HERE.

FREE PET PHOTOS WITH THE EASTER BUNNY

Petsmart is offering free pet photos with pets all weekend long. From 12pm-4pm on both March 24 and 25, visit your local PetSmart store and get a free digital file of the picture.
To find your nearest store, CLICK HERE.

FREE CHIPS AND SALSA

If you join the new Chili's restaurant rewards program, you'll get free chips and salsa OR a free non-alcoholic drink on EVERY visit. THat's right - every time! Download the app to get started and sign up for the Chili rewards. There are also other freebies throughout the year.
For more information, CLICK HERE.

SEND YOUR NAME TO THE SUN

How's this for a hot freebie? NASA is sending a spacecraft to the Sun, and they want to send a little piece of you along with it. Give them your name and you can be included on their Hot Ticket. They will send it on board the Parker Solar Probe, which is scheduled to launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center next year.
To have your name added, CLICK HERE.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumersaving with 6abcwhat's the dealfreebie fridayfree stuff
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER
Consumer Reports: Your laptop is dirtier than you think
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns next week
Consumer Reports: How to make your dishwasher last longer
What's the Deal: Teaching college students about building credit
More consumer
SHOPPING
Consumer Reports: How to make your dishwasher last longer
Eagles' player Nigel Bradham takes kids school shopping
Freebie Friday: Workouts, National Dog Day, family fun at the Oval
Creative, inexpensive hacks to keep your classroom tidy
6-year-old buys stack of toys on Amazon on parents' account
More Shopping
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News