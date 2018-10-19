PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --This freebie Friday we have an exclusive free deal just for 6abc viewers!
EXCLUSIVE FREEBIES FOR 6ABC VIEWERS
- Steve's Prince of Steaks is opening their fifth location on Friday, October 19th and to celebrate, they're giving away free cheesesteaks, fries and soda to all customers from 12pm-2pm and again from 4pm-6pm. Can't make it then? We've got you covered with an exclusive deal just for 6abc viewers. All you need to do is show up to their new location at 3836 Chestnut Street in University City between 6pm-8pm and mention 6abc for your free cheesesteak meal!
- I-CE-NY Philly and the Creamery Cafe on the 3800 block of Chestnut Street are also celebrating their grand opening on Friday, October 19th with free Thai rolled ice cream, milkshakes and gourmet soft serve for all customers between 12pm-2pm and 4pm-6pm. And from 6pm-8pm there's a sweet treat just for our viewers if you mention 6abc.
FREE PIER FESTIVAL
The new Cherry Street Pier along with the neighboring Race Street Pier are hosting The Festival For the People with free music, art, yoga and more.
FREE 'SCARY SCIENCE' EVENT
Celebrate the Halloween season in a different way at Temple University Ambler with their "scary science" Earthfest event where you can explore the science behind scary creatures like skunks, spiders, bats and more. The event is happening on Sunday, October 21st at 2pm and it's 100% free - but you do need to register here first.
FREE SLIME PARTY
On Sunday, October 21 head to your local Michael's Store for the ultimate slime party! Kids can make slime of their own from 2pm-4pm - all supplies included.
