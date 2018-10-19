WHAT'S THE DEAL

Freebie Friday exclusive: Cheesesteaks and Thai ice cream for 6abc viewers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
This freebie Friday we have an exclusive free deal just for 6abc viewers!

EXCLUSIVE FREEBIES FOR 6ABC VIEWERS

- Steve's Prince of Steaks is opening their fifth location on Friday, October 19th and to celebrate, they're giving away free cheesesteaks, fries and soda to all customers from 12pm-2pm and again from 4pm-6pm. Can't make it then? We've got you covered with an exclusive deal just for 6abc viewers. All you need to do is show up to their new location at 3836 Chestnut Street in University City between 6pm-8pm and mention 6abc for your free cheesesteak meal!

- I-CE-NY Philly and the Creamery Cafe on the 3800 block of Chestnut Street are also celebrating their grand opening on Friday, October 19th with free Thai rolled ice cream, milkshakes and gourmet soft serve for all customers between 12pm-2pm and 4pm-6pm. And from 6pm-8pm there's a sweet treat just for our viewers if you mention 6abc.

FREE PIER FESTIVAL

The new Cherry Street Pier along with the neighboring Race Street Pier are hosting The Festival For the People with free music, art, yoga and more.
For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE 'SCARY SCIENCE' EVENT

Celebrate the Halloween season in a different way at Temple University Ambler with their "scary science" Earthfest event where you can explore the science behind scary creatures like skunks, spiders, bats and more. The event is happening on Sunday, October 21st at 2pm and it's 100% free - but you do need to register here first.

FREE SLIME PARTY

On Sunday, October 21 head to your local Michael's Store for the ultimate slime party! Kids can make slime of their own from 2pm-4pm - all supplies included.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumersaving with 6abcwhat's the dealfreebie fridayfree stuff
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WHAT'S THE DEAL
What's the Deal: Are car wash add-ons worth it?
What's the Deal: Booster seat warning
What's the Deal: Pros and cons of warehouse store memberships
Freebie Friday: Pizza, coffee, health screenings, photo prints
More what's the deal
SHOPPING
Golden Girls Cereal released
Target opens new small-format stores in Philadelphia area
What's the Deal: Pros and cons of warehouse store memberships
Freebie Friday: Pizza, coffee, health screenings, photo prints
More Shopping
Top Stories
Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot at record $1 billion
Man shot outside Dunkin' Donuts store in Hunting Park
1 dead after police-involved shooting in Vineland
Eagles fan who ran into subway pole extends viral fame
"Beaglemania" event aims to find homes for neglected dogs
Gov. Wolf to sign anti-hazing bill named for Penn State student
Action News Troubleshooters: Travel agent troubles
Pizza shop manager drives 7 hours for delivery to dying man
Show More
Worker accused of urinating on line at pork processing plant
Man whose car plunged into river, killing his girlfriend, sentenced
Zoo shares an inside look at some exotic animals
AccuWeather: Frosty Start, Milder Finish
Woman charged with murder after toddler's body found in park
More News