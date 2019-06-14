Shopping

Freebie Friday: Father's Day deals, ice cream, tacos, smoothies

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This Sunday is Father's Day, and there are a few freebies to celebrate the special dads in your life.

FREE MUSEUM ADMISSION FOR DADS

On Father's Day, June 16th, the Academy of Natural Sciences on the parkway is offering dad free admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kids under 2 are also free.
FREE ICE CREAM FOR DADS

Also on Father's Day, dads get a free six ounce scoop of froyo from TCBY in a cup or cone.
FREE FISH CATCH

On Saturday June 15th, head over to the free catch and release pond at Bass Pro Shops. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., kids will get a free certificate for catching their first fish, a Father's Day downloadable picture and more.
FREE SMOOTHIES

To celebrate National Flip Flop Day, stop into your local Tropical Smoothie Cafe between 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Firday June 14th for a free smoothie - just make sure to wear your flip flops!

Next Friday, June 21st is National Smoothie Day and you can celebrate with a free Mediterranean Monster smoothie from Planet Smoothie between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

FREE ICE CREAM

CO-OP Restaurant & Lounge in University City is teaming up with Little Baby's Ice Cream for a summer solstice pop-up on Friday, June 21st. Starting at noon, ice cream lovers can enjoy a free one-scoop cone of either Bourbon Vanilla or Vegan Smoked Cinnamon.

FREE TACOS

Talk about Taco Tuesday! The Golden State Warriors may have lost the NBA finals Thursday night, but thanks to their Game 2 win on the road in Toronto, we all win! Taco Bell is giving out free Doritos Locos tacos on Tuesday, June 18 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. It's part of the restaurant's popular Steal a Game, Steal A Taco promotion.
