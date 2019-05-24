Shopping

Freebie Friday: Fishing, fireworks and Memorial Day family fun

Here are all of the things you can do and get for free this holiday weekend.

FREE DAY OF FISHING

First up, let's go fishing! This Sunday, May 26th, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is hosting a Fish for Free Day. Residents and non residents can legally fish the waterways with no license required.

FREE FIREWORKS

Monday, May 27th is the big Memorial Day fireworks and concert on the Delaware River. Head to Penn's Landing to hear the U.S. Air Force Band perform at 8 p.m. and stay for the fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

FREE FESTIVAL

Spruce Street Harbor Park is hosting Univestival and the three-day event also features crafts, giveaways, a free concert and a big fireworks show on Saturday night.

FREE CONCERT

The Philly POPS are hosting a free concert Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the Mann Center - registration is required.

FREE AMERICAN FLAGS

In the true spirit of Memorial Day, Ace Hardware and the Veterans of Foreign Wars are giving out one million free American flags on Saturday, May 26th.

FREE ICED COFFEE

As your kids get reading to tackle the summer reading, Barnes and Noble stores are offering parents a free iced or hot coffee at the cafe. All you have to do is share the reading list with them.

FREE DISCOVERY COURSES

Looking for a fun way to enjoy the great outdoors in Philly this summer? L.L.Bean has you covered! From May 25 - June 30, all of its Discovery Courses will be offered for free thanks to a partnership with Mastercard.

Discovery Courses are fun, easy courses the whole family can enjoy led by experts who love the outdoors. Courses are available in King of Prussia, Center Valley, and at the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge. Activities to choose from include: Archery, kayaking and standup paddleboarding (for yourself, or with your pup).

To kick-off summer outside, anyone can sign up, just click here.
