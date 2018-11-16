Freebie Friday: Free ride, holiday light show, photo, coffee, latte, comics

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!
FREE RIDE
It's opening weekend for Christmas Village at Dilworth Park.
The first 40 viewers who mention 6abc tomorrow and the first 40 on Sunday will get a free ride on the Christmas Village Carousel inside the Courtyard of City Hall.
FREE HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW
At Franklin Square, enjoy the free Electrical Spectacle Holiday Light Show. More than 75 thousand lights illuminate the square to a holiday soundtrack, some performed by the Philly Pops!
The shows run every 30 minutes daily - starting at 4:30 p.m.
FREE PHOTO
Get a free photo with Santa at Santa's Wonderland inside Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's Stores.
We have the coupon you need for a free 4 x 6 photos.
FREE COFFEE
Walmart stores are getting in the holiday spirit with free decorating tips and yummy free samples, that's tomorrow from 1 to 4 and if you're shopping there on Thanksgiving for the early Black Friday deals, they are giving away free cups of coffee or cocoa and cookies from 4 to 6 p.m.
FREE LATTE
Dunkin Donuts is celebrating its newly revamped line of espresso drinks by offering samples of its White Chocolate Flavored Iced Latte tomorrow from 10 - 2 p.m.
FREE COMICS
Finally, to honor the life and legacy of comic book icon Stan Lee, Marvel is offering 10 of his landmark comics for fans to read online. Each issue celebrates a milestone in the late legend's career.
