Freebie Friday: Freebies for furloughed federal workers and Miller Lite beer

Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!!

FREE BEER

Let's start with an offer for all of our Eagles fans out there. Miller Lite is giving all birds fans a free beer if the Eagles beat the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The giveaway will happen at select bars across the city. Fly Eagles Fly!

FREE YMCA MEMBERSHIP

The YMCA is offering free memberships for 7th graders in Delaware who either live there or attend school there.
For more information: https://www.ymcade.org/

FREEBIES FOR FEDERAL WORKERS

Many local families are affected by the government shutdown and many local businesses and institutions are stepping in to help.

- As long as the shutdown continues, Jules Thin Crust pizza is offering furloughed workers and their families free pizza - just be sure to bring your federal ID. There are seven locations in the area, including Wayne, North Wales and Newtown.

- Rosetta Stone is offering furloughed workers a free three-month subscription. They hope learning a new language will help take their mind off the shutdown.

- Saturday and Sunday, the Franklin Institute is offering free general admission to all affected federal employees, along with three additional guests. Be sure to bring your government ID.

- The Museum of the American Revolution in Old City is also offering furloughed workers and three guests free admission with government ID.

- The Walnut Street Theatre is offering affected workers two free tickets to their new production of Ken Ludwig's A Comedy of Tenors. The show is in town through January 27th.

