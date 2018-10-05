<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4421470" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Freebie Friday: Fun for kids, Veterinary Exams for Pets, Free SEPTA Rides. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on October 5, 2018.