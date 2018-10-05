WHAT'S THE DEAL

Freebie Friday: Fun for kids, Veterinary Exams for Pets, Free SEPTA Rides

Freebie Friday: Fun for kids, Veterinary Exams for Pets, Free SEPTA Rides. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on October 5, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Here are your freebies being offered this Friday throughout the Philadelphia area!

FUN FOR KIDS

Saturday, Michael's stores are having a free kid's part from 1 to 3 p.m.

Children between the ages of 5 and 11 can enjoy free activities and win prizes and parents get discounts.

For more information visit Michael's.

FREE MINIBON

When you join Cinnabon's eclub, they will send you a coupon good for a free minibon.

FREE VETERINARY EXAMS

For pet owners, bring yours to a Banfield Pet Hospital inside PetsMart stores for a free veterinary exam.

OLD CITY FEST

This Sunday, there's tons of free fun on tap at Old City Fest. From circus performers to shows to music, a family fun zone, just head to N. 3rd street -- from Market to Race and Arch from 2nd to 4th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

And be sure to stop by the 6abc booth! Some of us will be there.

For more information, visit Old City Fest.

SEPTA OFFERS FREE RIDES HOME AFTER EAGLES GAME

Finally, this Sunday, SEPTA is offering free rides home from the Eagles game.

The free rides from NRG Station on the Broad Street line run from 6:30 - 10:30 this Sunday night.

SEPTA says it wants fans to get home safely and in a convenient way. Click here for more information.

------
