WHAT'S THE DEAL

Freebie Friday: Government worker freebies, pet food, Indian food, Manayunk ice festival

It's Freebie Friday, and we're beginning with some deals for furloughed government workers.

FREEBIES FOR FEDERAL WORKERS
FREE HOUR OF JUMPING AT TRAMPOLINE PARK
Sky Zone Trampoline Park is offering furloughed federal government employees and up to three family members 60 minutes of free play every Tuesday through Thursday in January. Just make sure to show your ID!
For more information and to find a location near you, CLICK HERE.

FREE $20 GIFTCARD FROM TANGER OUTLETS
Fron now through January 28th, any government workers affected by the shutdown are eligible for a free $20 gift card from Tanger Outlets with a federal ID.
For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE BREAKFAST AT IKEA
Ikea locations in South Philadelphia and Conshohocken are offering free breakfast for furloughed government employees Monday through Friday from 9:30am-11am.
For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE MEALS AT STEPHEN STARR RESTAURANTS

Restauranteur Stephen Starr is giving away free meals for federal workers at his restaurants throughout the city, including Frankford Hall, El Vez and Parc.
For a full list of participating restaurants, CLICK HERE.

FREE INDIAN FOOD AND WINE

Makhani Modern Indian restaurant in Old City is holdng its grand opening on January 25 and to celebrate, they are offering customers one free Samosa and complimentary wine tasting all weekend long!
For restaurant information and to see their menu, CLICK HERE.

FREE HEALTH AND WELLNESS FAIR

The East Passyunk Rec Center is hosting a free health and wellness fair, including free kid's dance class, door prizes and more!
For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE PHILLY FREEZE-OUT EVENT

On Saturday, January 26, Manayunk will transform into a winter wonderland for the Founders Philly Freeze-Out from 11am-4pm. There will be free family fun for all with ice carving demonstrations, free beer samples from Founders Brewing Company and even a free shuttle running throughout the afternoon to bring you to each activity site!

For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE MAGAZINES

Create a free account with Reward Survey and after taking your first survey, you'll earn $30 in reward points, which you can redeem for popular magazine subscriptions - including People, Real Simple, Sports Illustrated for Kids and more!
To create an account, CLICK HERE.

FREE PURINA PET FOOD

Purina is offering customers a free one pound bag of Purina ONE dry dog food or cat food. All you need to do is fill out your information!
For your free bag, CLICK HERE.

------
