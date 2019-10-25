Freebie Friday: Halloween fun, tacos, cookies and more

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a jam-packed, delicious edition of Freebie Friday complete with some Halloween fun.
First, if you have a costume, wearing it can earn you some yummy freebies.
Dress up and head to Insomnia Cookies on Halloween and get a free cookie.
Krispy Kreme will also give you a donut on the holiday for dressing up.
If you dress up like a salad on Halloween, Just Salad locations in Center City and University City will give you a free salad.
On October 26, Target stores are hosting a free Paw Patrol trick or treat event. It's happening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with giveaways and some Paw Patrol Fun. Check your local store to make sure they are participating.
On Wednesday, October 30th from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Taco Bell will be offering up a FREE Doritos Locos Taco - no coupon required!
Also tomorrow, get a free Halloween comic book as part of ComicFest. Click here to see all of the local stores participating.
Finally, October 26th is the Piazza Pod Park Halloween Party in Northern Liberties. From 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. enjoy free trick-or-treat candy, goodies and treat bags. There's tons of fun for the kids on tap, from a petting zoo to face painting. There's also a costume contest for adults.
