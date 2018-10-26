Freebie Friday: Halloween weekend fun, pancakes and tacos

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Here are your freebies being offered this Halloween weekend!
FREE KRISPY KREME
Show up to your local Krispy Kreme shp in costume on Halloween, October 31, for a free donut of your choice!
FREE PANCAKES
IHOP locations across the country are giving away free scary face pancakes to all kids 12 and under on Halloween, October 31, from 7am through 10pm.
FREE DORITOS TACO
During this year's World Series with the Dodgers and Red Sox, Taco Bell was offering a free Doritos Loco Taco when any player stole a base and thanks to Mookie Betts - your taco dreams came true! So on Thursday, November 1st from 2pm-6pm stop by your local Taco Bell to sccore your free taco!
FREE FESTIVAL
Philadelphia is celebrating the 100th birthday of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway with a huge block party birthday festival on Friday, October 26 from 5pm-10pm.
FREE FALL FEST
The 7th Annual East Passyunk Fall Fest is happening this Saturday, October 27th from 11am-4pm with free fun for the whole family including a costume contest, lisuc, pumpkin painting, treat bags andnd more!
FREE HEADHOUSE HALLOWEEN
PimpkinFest and South Street trick-or-treating returns to Hearhouse Square on Saturday, October 27 from noon-5pm, including circus performances, costume contests and more!
